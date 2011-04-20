Components | April 20, 2011
Infineon with Silver Box Reference Design
Infineon Technologies has developed the first marketable silver box reference design that enables PC and server power supply units to achieve up to 92.35% efficiency, while significantly reducing the material costs.
Infineon’s new solution contains three components and sets the benchmark for energy efficiency requirements in PC and server power supplies. The focus is on reproducibility and reliability, especially in mass production: The third generation of CCM PFC (Continuous-Conduction Mode-Power-Factor-Control) ICs – ICE3PCS01G – provides the highest efficiency available today for the power range of approximately 150 to 500 Watt typical of PC power supplies accompanied by the best cost-performance ratio of the PFC stage.
Infineon’s second generation of half bridge driver ICs – ICE2HS01G – contributes to optimizing the efficiency of LLC half bridge converters with synchronous rectification by optimizing the interplay between half bridge driver operation and synchronous rectification, hence preventing unnecessary switching losses.
In addition, Infineon’s ICE2QR2280Z – a quasi-resonant CoolSET Current Mode Controller with digital frequency reduction – minimizes the switching losses in the auxiliary supply typically taking the form of a fly back converter, thereby achieving high efficiency especially in low load and standby mode.
Availability
Samples of the whole chip set and demo boards are now available to qualified customers. Each IC is available in high-volume quantities.
Infineon’s second generation of half bridge driver ICs – ICE2HS01G – contributes to optimizing the efficiency of LLC half bridge converters with synchronous rectification by optimizing the interplay between half bridge driver operation and synchronous rectification, hence preventing unnecessary switching losses.
In addition, Infineon’s ICE2QR2280Z – a quasi-resonant CoolSET Current Mode Controller with digital frequency reduction – minimizes the switching losses in the auxiliary supply typically taking the form of a fly back converter, thereby achieving high efficiency especially in low load and standby mode.
Availability
Samples of the whole chip set and demo boards are now available to qualified customers. Each IC is available in high-volume quantities.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments