Infineon with Silver Box Reference Design

Infineon Technologies has developed the first marketable silver box reference design that enables PC and server power supply units to achieve up to 92.35% efficiency, while significantly reducing the material costs.

Infineon’s new solution contains three components and sets the benchmark for energy efficiency requirements in PC and server power supplies. The focus is on reproducibility and reliability, especially in mass production: The third generation of CCM PFC (Continuous-Conduction Mode-Power-Factor-Control) ICs – ICE3PCS01G – provides the highest efficiency available today for the power range of approximately 150 to 500 Watt typical of PC power supplies accompanied by the best cost-performance ratio of the PFC stage.



Infineon’s second generation of half bridge driver ICs – ICE2HS01G – contributes to optimizing the efficiency of LLC half bridge converters with synchronous rectification by optimizing the interplay between half bridge driver operation and synchronous rectification, hence preventing unnecessary switching losses.



In addition, Infineon’s ICE2QR2280Z – a quasi-resonant CoolSET Current Mode Controller with digital frequency reduction – minimizes the switching losses in the auxiliary supply typically taking the form of a fly back converter, thereby achieving high efficiency especially in low load and standby mode.



Availability



Samples of the whole chip set and demo boards are now available to qualified customers. Each IC is available in high-volume quantities.