RFMD collaborates with Atmel

RF Micro Devices has teamed with Atmel to deliver ZigBee solutions for a broad range of smart energy applications.

RFMD’s newly introduced RF6575 ZigBee front end module (FEM) has been combined with the Atmel ATmega128RFA1 Single-Chip solution to create the ATmega128RFA1 reference design. This high-performance ZigBee-based solution provides public utilities and consumers more control over how they monitor and save energy.



The solution is targeted at portable battery-powered equipment, smart energy advanced metering infrastructure, high performance ZigBee, and Home Area Network (HAN) applications in the 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz ISM Band. Working together, RFMD and Atmel address the need for aggressive size reductions in IEEE 802.15.4 designs with a reduced solution footprint and minimized component count.



Bob Van Buskirk, president of RFMD’s Multi-Market Products Group (MPG), said, “RFMD and Atmel are leveraging each other’s expertise to deliver high-performance, highly-integrated solutions that reduce design cycle times, lower customer costs, and accelerate product time-to-market. Large-scale smart energy projects are forecasted to grow rapidly, with particularly strong demand anticipated in low-power wireless technologies like ZigBee.”



”As the smart energy market continues to grow worldwide, Atmel is excited to collaborate with companies such as RFMD to enable more battery-powered smart energy systems,” said Magnus Pedersen, director of wireless solutions, Atmel Corporation. “The RFMD front-end module combined with the Atmel ATmega128RFA1 single-chip solution offer smart energy providers better battery life with their lower power consumption designs without comprising performance.”



RFMD’s highly integrated RF6575 features a 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz +22dBm power amplifier, Tx harmonic output filter, double-pole double–throw (DPDT) diversity switch, and a low-noise amplifier (LNA). The RF6575 is housed in a 3.5 x 3.5 x 0.5mm package that is one-third the size of competitive offerings, greatly reducing discrete component requirements while minimizing footprint and assembly costs. The transceiver interface is a single-port bi-directional Rx/Tx.