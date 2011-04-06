Toshiba with embedded-NAND flash in 24nm process

© Toshiba

Toshiba has introduced a next-generation 24-nanometer (nm) generation "SmartNAND" which integrate robust error management into the NAND package.

Samples of the new SmartNAND line-up will be available from middle of April, and mass production will start in the second quarter of CY2011 (April to June).The SmartNAND series packages integrate leading-edge 24nm process NAND flash technology with a control chip supporting error correction code (ECC). The five devices in the latest line-up range from 4 to 64 gigabyte (GB) capacities, and are expressly designed to remove the burden of ECC from the host processor while minimizing protocol changes.The new 24nm product line-up will replace current 32nm generation devices, and its advanced process combined with faster controller and internal interface will realize faster read and write speeds and enhance overall performance. SmartNAND also supports a range of read and write speeds, optimized to suit design objectives, and four read modes and two write modes will be offered.