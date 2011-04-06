February global chip sales of USD 25.2<em>bn</em>

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) states that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 25.2 billion for the month of February 2011, a slight decline of 1.1% from the prior month when sales were USD 25.5 billion and in line with historical seasonal trends for the industry.

Sales increased by 13.6% from USD 22.2 billion in February 2010. All monthly sales numbers represent a three-month moving average.



"The February sales numbers released today, which show a significant increase from February 2010, predate the March 11th earthquake and tsunami in Japan. SIA extends our deepest sympathies to the Japanese people as they recover from this tragedy", said Brian C. Toohey, president, Semiconductor Industry Association.



"Many of our member companies responded immediately to deliver humanitarian supplies and financial aid to the most impacted areas and continue to provide valuable assistance in the recovery efforts. We are continuing to closely monitor potential impacts on the supply chain", he continues.