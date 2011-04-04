Cree and Osram with patent cross license agreement

Cree and Osram GmbH announce the signing of a comprehensive, worldwide patent cross-license agreement.

The agreement underscores each company’s commitment to speeding the adoption of LED lighting while respecting the value and importance of each company’s intellectual property. The cross-license agreement covers patents from both parties in the fields of blue LED chip technology, white LEDs and phosphors, packaging, LED luminaires and lamps, and LED lighting control systems.



“Cree is committed to revolutionizing lighting. Over the last two decades, we have developed innovative, energy efficient LED lighting technology and have protected this technology under international intellectual property laws,” said Chuck Swoboda, Cree chairman and CEO. “This agreement can enable our customers to accelerate the LED lighting revolution.”



Cree recently announced a similar broad cross-license agreement with Philips and has existing patent agreements with Nichia and Toyoda Gosei regarding LED technology.