Intel and Micron with NAND flash process technology at 20nm

Intel and Micron Technology introduced a new, finer 20-nanometer (nm) process technology for manufacturing NAND flash memory.

The new 20nm process produces an 8-gigabyte (GB) multi-level cell (MLC) NAND flash device, providing a high-capacity, small form factor storage option for saving music, video, books and other data on smartphones, tablets and computing solutions such as solid-state drives (SSDs)."Close customer collaboration is one of Micron's core values and through these efforts we are constantly uncovering compelling end-product design opportunities for NAND flash storage," said Glen Hawk, vice president of Micron's NAND Solutions Group. "Our innovation and growth opportunities continue with the 20nm NAND process, enabling Micron to deliver cost-effective, value-added solid-state storage solutions for our customers."New 64 Gigabit (Gb) NAND flash die from Intel Micron Flash Technologies - Intel and Micron deliver the industry’s smallest, most advanced NAND flash process technology at 20nm. Shown is a 64Gb, or 8 Gigabyte (GB), die measuring just 118mm. /The 20nm, 8GB device is sampling now and expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2011. At that time, Intel and Micron also expect to unveil samples of a 16GB device, creating up to 128GBs of capacity in a single solid-state storage solution that is smaller than a U.S. postage stamp.