Fairchild buys TranSiC

Fairchild Semiconductor acquires TranSiC, a Sweden based Silicon Carbide (SiC) power transistor company.

The acquisition provides Fairchild with bipolar SiC transistor technology with demonstrated industry leading efficiencies and excellent performance over wide temperature ranges, and superior performance over MOSFET and JFET technology approaches. Fairchild also acquired a team of highly experienced SiC engineers and scientists and multiple patents in SiC technology.



"The combination of silicon carbide technology with Fairchild's existing capabilities in MOSFETs, IGBTs and multi-chip modules, along with our global access to customers, positions us to continue to be a leader in innovative, high performance power transistor technology," said Mark Thompson, Fairchild's Chairman, CEO and president.



"The performance levels achieved with SiC technology allow for much higher efficiency in power conversion. It also offers a higher switching speed, a feature that enables smaller end system form factors. Silicon Carbide technology is established in the market with a strong lead over alternatives in the wide bandgap area for applications that require voltages greater than 600V and demonstrates superior ruggedness and reliability," added Dan Kinzer, Fairchild's Chief Technology Officer.