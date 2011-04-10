NXP to sign up for takeover?

Rumour alert: NXP is said to stated a possible acquisition by several chip manufacturers.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf states - citing an anonymous source - that NXP is talking takeover with 3 semiconductor companies. These are said to be Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom.



The source - apparently an American banker - is cited with: "The signals about an approach are now serious and too strong to ignore" (De signalen over toenadering zijn nu serieus en houden te sterk aan om te negeren.)



NXP has not commented on the rumours.