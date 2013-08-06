© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Business | August 06, 2013
Working together, Averna and National Instruments teams developed RF Studio for the USRP, an innovative and portable solution to record and play back live RF environments to accelerate RF project work. RF Studio’s LabVIEW compatible plug-in support delivers great value to LabVIEW users as it gives them quick access to a rich toolset for their in-house applications, and supports additional capture sources and customized views.
“RF Studio for the USRP is the only cost-effective and portable product on the market that offers the flexibility to cover a wide variety of use cases, thus making it a very competitive solution for general-purpose RF record and playback,” commented Brendan Wolfe, Director of Market Development for Averna. “We’ve been working very closely with the NI teams to bring this innovative solution to market, and we expect great success from this solution partnership.”
RF Studio for the USRP Features
“The combination of RF Studio and the USRP provides a flexible, affordable solution for RF record and playback. Now in addition to prototyping wireless communications systems in LabVIEW, users can test them by reproducing realistic RF environments in the lab,” said Erik Luther, Wireless Communications Group Manager for National Instruments.
Pricing and Availability
RF Studio for the USRP is available now to customers worldwide through National Instruments’ LabVIEW Tools Network.
Averna and National Instruments team up
Averna announced the availability of RF Studio for National Instruments Software Defined Radio Platform (USRPTM), converting the USRP into a portable and cost-effective RF system for the recording and playback of real-world GNSS signals.
- Record and play back real-world RF signals, up to 40 MHz wide
- Capture actual RF spectrum like FM, DAB, GPS, GLONASS, and cellular
- Visualize and record weak signals with the Noise Figure view
- Advance signal analysis with the Spectrum, Histogram, and Power views
- Use simple RF-chain configuration tools to quickly detect and set up the recording environment
- DriveViewTM option: Log video, audio and NMEA data at the same time as recording RF
