Fitbit Flex teardown

Teardown highlights:

The motherboard flexes to show us what it's repping:

STMicroelectronics 32L151C6 Ultra Low Power ARM Cortex M3 Microcontroller

Nordic Semiconductor nRF8001 Bluetooth Low Energy Connectivity IC

This diminutive USB board houses all of the hardware needed to communicate with the Flex—and your computer:

Texas Instruments CC2540F128 2.4 GHz Bluetooth Low Energy SoC

Bluetooth Low Energy Antenna

USB connection contacts