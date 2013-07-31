© kornwa dreamstime.com Business | July 31, 2013
Complete power management IC solutions for i.MX6, ARM Cortex & Others
Linear Technology announces the LTC3676 and LTC3676-1, complete PMIC power management solutions for portable processors including Freescale’s i.MX6 series, PXA, OMAP, ARM Cortex and other advanced portable microprocessor-based systems.
The LTC3676 and LTC3676-1 contain four synchronous step-down DC/DC converters for core, memory, I/O and system on-chip (SoC) rails plus three 300mA low dropout (LDO) regulators for low noise analog supplies, with dynamic control & sequencing. The LTC3676-1 configures a 1.5A buck regulator for source/sink and tracking operation to support DDR memory termination and also adds a VTTR reference output for DDR.
These two pin features replace the LDO4 enable and feedback pins of the LTC3676. Supporting the multiple regulators is a highly configurable power sequencing capability, dynamic voltage scaling output voltage control, a pushbutton interface controller, plus regulator control via an I2C interface with extensive status reporting and an interrupt output.
The LTC3676’s four constant frequency current-mode buck switching regulators are internally compensated and provide up to 2.5A, 2.5A, 1.5A and 1.5A output currents, and have complete I²C-control, including selectable switching frequencies (2.25MHz or 1.125MHz) and phasing. The device’s power-on default frequency is 2.25MHz with switch edge rate adjustment for reduced EMI.
Each buck has a dynamically controlled DAC-based output reference and an external feedback pin to set the nominal output voltage range. Three operating modes can be set using the I²C interface: pulse-skipping (supports 100% duty cycle), Burst Mode operation (advantageous for best efficiency at low output loads), or forced continuous (minimizes output voltage ripple at light loads and optimizes dynamic slew control between voltage output set points).
The LTC3676 also has four LDOs for low noise analog supplies, including three 300mA rails with different combinations of fixed and I2C-selectable voltage options; two of these regulators feature adjustable outputs. The other LDO is an always-on 25mA supply with a resistor-programmable output voltage.
The LTC3676’s versatile I2C serial port is used to control regulator enables, output voltage levels, dynamic voltage scaling, operating modes and status reporting. Regulator start-up can be sequenced by connecting regulator outputs to enable pins in the desired order or via the I2C port. System power-on, power-off and reset functions are controlled by a pushbutton interface, pin inputs, or I2C interface.
I2C-defined power-down sequencing allows each regulator to be assigned to any one of four turn-off time slots. Other features include adjustable temp warning and shutdown, adjustable undervoltage warning and lockout, power good, interrupt request output (/IRQ) and reset output (/RSTO), and interface signals such as the voltage standby (VSTB) pin that toggles between programmed run and standby output voltages on up to four rails simultaneously.
The LTC3676/-1 is available from stock in a thermally enhanced, low profile (0.75mm) 40-pin 6mm × 6mm exposed pad QFN package. 1000-piece pricing starts at $5.50 each for the E grade. The E grade and I grade versions both have operating junction temperature ranges of -40°C to +125°C, and the H grade version has an operating junction temperature of -40°C to +150°C.
Summary of Features: LTC3676 & LTC3676-1
These two pin features replace the LDO4 enable and feedback pins of the LTC3676. Supporting the multiple regulators is a highly configurable power sequencing capability, dynamic voltage scaling output voltage control, a pushbutton interface controller, plus regulator control via an I2C interface with extensive status reporting and an interrupt output.
The LTC3676’s four constant frequency current-mode buck switching regulators are internally compensated and provide up to 2.5A, 2.5A, 1.5A and 1.5A output currents, and have complete I²C-control, including selectable switching frequencies (2.25MHz or 1.125MHz) and phasing. The device’s power-on default frequency is 2.25MHz with switch edge rate adjustment for reduced EMI.
Each buck has a dynamically controlled DAC-based output reference and an external feedback pin to set the nominal output voltage range. Three operating modes can be set using the I²C interface: pulse-skipping (supports 100% duty cycle), Burst Mode operation (advantageous for best efficiency at low output loads), or forced continuous (minimizes output voltage ripple at light loads and optimizes dynamic slew control between voltage output set points).
The LTC3676 also has four LDOs for low noise analog supplies, including three 300mA rails with different combinations of fixed and I2C-selectable voltage options; two of these regulators feature adjustable outputs. The other LDO is an always-on 25mA supply with a resistor-programmable output voltage.
The LTC3676’s versatile I2C serial port is used to control regulator enables, output voltage levels, dynamic voltage scaling, operating modes and status reporting. Regulator start-up can be sequenced by connecting regulator outputs to enable pins in the desired order or via the I2C port. System power-on, power-off and reset functions are controlled by a pushbutton interface, pin inputs, or I2C interface.
I2C-defined power-down sequencing allows each regulator to be assigned to any one of four turn-off time slots. Other features include adjustable temp warning and shutdown, adjustable undervoltage warning and lockout, power good, interrupt request output (/IRQ) and reset output (/RSTO), and interface signals such as the voltage standby (VSTB) pin that toggles between programmed run and standby output voltages on up to four rails simultaneously.
The LTC3676/-1 is available from stock in a thermally enhanced, low profile (0.75mm) 40-pin 6mm × 6mm exposed pad QFN package. 1000-piece pricing starts at $5.50 each for the E grade. The E grade and I grade versions both have operating junction temperature ranges of -40°C to +125°C, and the H grade version has an operating junction temperature of -40°C to +150°C.
Summary of Features: LTC3676 & LTC3676-1
- Quad I2C Adjustable High Efficiency Step-Down DC/DC Converters: 2.5A, 2.5A, 1.5A, 1.5A
- Three 300mA LDO Regulators (Two Adjustable)
- DDR Power Solution with VTT & VTTR Reference
- Pushbutton ON/OFF Control with System Reset
- Independent Enable Pin-Strap or I2C Sequencing
- Programmable Autonomous Power-Down Control
- Dynamic Voltage Scaling
- Power Good and Reset Functions
- Selectable 2.25MHz or 1.12MHz Switching Frequency & Phase
- Always Alive 25mA LDO Regulator
- 12µA Standby Current
- Available in 40-Lead 6mm×6mm QFN Package
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments