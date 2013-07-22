© luchschen dreamstime.com Business | July 22, 2013
Power Integrations teams with Qualcomm
Power Integrations introduced CHY100, the first AC-DC wall-charger interface IC that enables designers of mobile devices to implement the Quick Charge 2.0 protocol from Qualcomm.
Launched earlier this year, Quick Charge 2.0 enables users to charge mobile devices up to 75% faster than when using conventional technology.
Used in combination with Power Integrations’ AC-DC switcher ICs, the CHY100 incorporates all the necessary elements required to add Quick Charge 2.0 functionality to AC-DC wall chargers. The CHY100 detects commands from a Quick Charge 2.0-enabled device, such as a cellphone handset, and adjusts the output of the AC-DC wall charger to enable increased power delivery to the device’s battery.
When plugged into a powered device without Quick Charge 2.0 capability, the CHY100 automatically disables the higher-voltage/higher-power capability to ensure safe operation. Tests confirm that smartphones with high-capacity batteries can be fully charged in as little as one hour using Quick Charge 2.0 – an impressive improvement from the four-hour charging cycles characteristic of conventional fixed-voltage chargers.
Comments Abid Hussain, director of product management at Qualcomm: "We chose Power Integrations as the lead strategic partner for our Quick Charge 2.0 program which was launched earlier this year. We are delighted that they were able to deliver a spec-compliant, production-ready IC for AC-DC wall adapters in less than six months, enabling OEMs and adapter makers to implement Quick Charge 2.0 immediately. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0 allows mobile devices to be charged up to 75% faster and it is rapidly becoming the industry-wide standard for cell phones and tablets."
Adds Balu Balakrishnan, CEO of Power Integrations: “Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 technology represents a major step forward for users of mobile devices. As devices have become increasingly power-hungry, OEMs have responded by designing in larger, longer-lasting batteries. Unfortunately, the limited power-delivery capabilities of standard wall chargers has led to longer charge times, resulting in increased downtime for users. Qualcomm’s Quick Charge initiative helps resolve the charging bottleneck, and we are delighted to be a part of the solution.”
Used in combination with Power Integrations’ AC-DC switcher ICs, the CHY100 incorporates all the necessary elements required to add Quick Charge 2.0 functionality to AC-DC wall chargers. The CHY100 detects commands from a Quick Charge 2.0-enabled device, such as a cellphone handset, and adjusts the output of the AC-DC wall charger to enable increased power delivery to the device’s battery.
When plugged into a powered device without Quick Charge 2.0 capability, the CHY100 automatically disables the higher-voltage/higher-power capability to ensure safe operation. Tests confirm that smartphones with high-capacity batteries can be fully charged in as little as one hour using Quick Charge 2.0 – an impressive improvement from the four-hour charging cycles characteristic of conventional fixed-voltage chargers.
Comments Abid Hussain, director of product management at Qualcomm: "We chose Power Integrations as the lead strategic partner for our Quick Charge 2.0 program which was launched earlier this year. We are delighted that they were able to deliver a spec-compliant, production-ready IC for AC-DC wall adapters in less than six months, enabling OEMs and adapter makers to implement Quick Charge 2.0 immediately. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0 allows mobile devices to be charged up to 75% faster and it is rapidly becoming the industry-wide standard for cell phones and tablets."
Adds Balu Balakrishnan, CEO of Power Integrations: “Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 technology represents a major step forward for users of mobile devices. As devices have become increasingly power-hungry, OEMs have responded by designing in larger, longer-lasting batteries. Unfortunately, the limited power-delivery capabilities of standard wall chargers has led to longer charge times, resulting in increased downtime for users. Qualcomm’s Quick Charge initiative helps resolve the charging bottleneck, and we are delighted to be a part of the solution.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments