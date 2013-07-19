© Spark Core Business | July 19, 2013
Spark Core: Wi-Fi for Everything
A tiny Wi-Fi development board. Arduino + Wi-Fi + ARM Cortex M3 + wireless programming + REST API = awesome.
While Spark Devices was relying on crowdfunding to fuel its strategy, the company managed to get comfortably past its USD 10'000 initial funding goal. (USD 567'968). The Spark Core is an Arduino-compatible, Wi-Fi enabled, cloud-powered development platform that "makes creating internet-connected hardware a breeze", says the team around CEO Zach Supalla.
And this little board packs a PUNCH: with a 72 MHz ARM Cortex M3, the best Wi-Fi module on the market, wireless programming, and lots of pin outs and peripherals, there's nothing you can't build with the Core.
The Core is a totally open source hardware product. All hardware design files (schematic, board design, and bill of materials) and firmware will be open source; the guys even went with open standards (HTTP, TCP, TLS/SSL, Protocol Buffers). The components used are available from any major distributor. The point behind all of this? "We want to make it as easy as possible to extend and improve upon the foundation we've built."
And now down to some technical details and some images.
GENERAL SPECS
HARDWARE SPECS
And this little board packs a PUNCH: with a 72 MHz ARM Cortex M3, the best Wi-Fi module on the market, wireless programming, and lots of pin outs and peripherals, there's nothing you can't build with the Core.
The Core is a totally open source hardware product. All hardware design files (schematic, board design, and bill of materials) and firmware will be open source; the guys even went with open standards (HTTP, TCP, TLS/SSL, Protocol Buffers). The components used are available from any major distributor. The point behind all of this? "We want to make it as easy as possible to extend and improve upon the foundation we've built."
And now down to some technical details and some images.
GENERAL SPECS
- Arduino compatible (through custom integration of Wiring libraries)
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
- Easy setup over Wi-Fi
- Developer friendly REST API
- 128-bit SSL encryption
- Wireless software updates
- Breadboard compatible
HARDWARE SPECS
- 32-bit STM32 72MHz ARM Cortex M3
- 128KB of Flash memory, 20KB of RAM
- Texas Instruments SimpleLink CC3000 Wi-Fi chip
- EEPROM (supplied by the CC3000)
- 2MB of external flash memory
- 3.3V DC supply voltage (with on board power regulator)
- 50mA typical current consumption
- 300mA peak current consumption (during transmit events)
- Can be powered and programmed by USB Micro (cable included in box)
- 8 digital I/O pins
- 4 PWM pins
- 8 analog I/O pins
- UART (Serial), SPI, and I2C peripherals
- Wi-Fi range of 100-300ft
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments