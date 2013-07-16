© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Farnell signs deal with Würth Elektronik

Farnell element14 will exclusively stock Würth Elektronik’s new range of signal light emitting diodes (LEDs).

The LED's primary applications are as signal LEDs for status indication in electronic equipment and in the industrial electronics sector, but also in many other applications such as scoreboards, keyboards, display panels, vending machines, audio and HiFi equipment, toys, background lighting for mobile applications etc.



Lars Fahrbach, Global Distribution Manager of Würth Elektronik, said:



“We are very happy to cooperate with our partners at Farnell element14 with the launch of our exciting new range of LED’s. After entering the semiconductor sector with TVS diodes four years ago, this sector has now been expanded with the manufacture of LEDs. The focus is on SMD components and additional to the classic single-color components, various bi-colour and full colour (RGB) components are available. Our new range also includes different reverse-mount LEDs, side LEDs (90°) as well as selected THT types.”