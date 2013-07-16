© luchschen dreamstime.com

Bosch Automotive Electronics going for ECUs

India Private Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the Bosch Group in India, announced receiving approval on the investment proposal for manufacturing of Electronic Control Units (ECUs).

Mr. Kapil Sibal, Minister for Communication & IT and Law, handed over the approval order to Dr. Markus Hildenbrand, Managing Director, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited at E-Governance Hall DeitY, in New Delhi. With the planned investment of around Rs. 550 crores over the next 3-5 years (roughly 70 million euro), Bosch continues to be strongly committed to India.



Dr. Steffen Berns, President, Bosch Group-India, said, “I am extremely delighted and express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India in extending this scheme to support the Electronics industry. Electronics manufacturing is at a nascent stage in India and this support will enable the industry to meet the dynamic and modern requirements, especially in the automotive domain”.