Inside the Sony Xperia Tablet Z

The Sony Xperia Tablet Z has been widely praised as the first tablet to come along in a while with the potential to capture some serious market share from the market leaders.

Cataloging the Silicon

Elpida EDBA164B1PF-1D-F 2 GB DRAM

Maxim MAXQ614V

NXP 44701 NFC Chip

OnSemi NCP2993 Audio Amplifier, NCP373 charge control

ROHM BD8184MUV Power controller

Qualcomm APQ8064 Snapdragon 600 Applications Processor

Qualcomm WCD9310 Audio CODEC

Synaptics S7300A Touch Screen Controller

Toshiba THGBM5G8B4JBAIM NAND Flash

TI TPS61263 Li-Ion Management Chip

Murata SWEJ (unclassified)

Qualcomm MDM9215M Modem

Qualcomm WCN3660 WiFi SoC

Qualcomm PM8018, PM8821, PM 8921 Power Management ICs

Qualcomm WTR1605L Transceiver

Skyworks SKY13414 RF Switch

Skyworks SKY77351, SKY77725 Power Amplifier

Sony CXM3582UR RF Switch

Bosch BMA220 Accelerometer

Invensense MPU3050 Gyroscope

AKM AK8973 Hall Effect and Geomagnetic Sensor

"A 10'' form factor tablet that is only 6.9 mm thick and weighs less than half a kilo was a joy to hold and use. We just had to look inside despite the fact that Sony beat us to the punch by releasing their own teardown! Lucky for us they decided to exclude any shots that would be useful in capturing design wins and major silicon providers", Chipworks notes.The variant that was taken apart featured an antenna that "reminds us of our old 1980′s ghetto blasters". Something that will not be seen outside of Japan since it is used for terrestrial TV watching.Keeping the whole thing as thin as possible means you have a very large and pancake-flat battery with the one-sided board and everything else nicely laid out. It is a win for the Qualcomm chipset with major design wins that include:Chipworks also notes that Atmel TSCs (seemingly) continues to being shut out of major new devices. Based on the recent flagship teardowns, there appears to be a bit of a shift going on in the touch screen space.Keeping it thin means keeping it 1 dimensional so there is nothing to see on the backside. Lets instead use this space to catalog some of the RF chips:Both primary and secondary sensors are home grown Sony parts.The primary sensor is the Sony IMX111, which also appears in the Nexus 4. Die markings, so Chipworks, for the secondary sensor are simply, “SONY”.Most flagship devices these days have had at least one ST Microelectronics inertial sensor in it. Here we have the expected 9 degrees of sensing and several winners.-----Source: Chipworks