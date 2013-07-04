© Chipworks Business | July 04, 2013
But in many circles, acurite tiping isstill very important and people feel a physical keyboard helps them. Moreover, the tactile feel of a keyboard is often faster and more comfortable for the high volume user. Enter the latest Canadian addition to the smartphone market: The Blackberry Q10. It comes with a traditional BB keyboard design, in addition to a 3.1″ Super AMOLED capacitive display.
The design wins - Comparing the two Blackberry 10 phones
-----
Source: Chipworks
Inside the Blackberry Q10
Touch screens have largely changed the way we communicate by making typos socially acceptable in business communications. But, find the guys at Chipworks, "The keyboard is still alive".
|Application processor
|Qualcomm MSM8960
|Qualcomm MSM8960
|SDRAM
|Hynix H9TKNNNBPDMR
|Samsung K3PE0E000A
|NAND flash
|Samsung KLMAG2GE… (rest obscured)
|Samsung KLMAG2GE4A
|Primary camera
|OmniVision OV2B8BG
|OmniVision OV2B8BG
|Secondary camera
|Aptina C25B
|Aptina C25B
|Audio codec
|Qualcomm WDC9310
|Qualcomm WCD9310
|Accelerometer
|STMicroelectronics DSH
|STMicroelectronics DSH
|Gyroscope
|InvenSense ITG3050
|InvenSense ITG3050
|PMIC
|Qualcomm PM8921
|Qualcomm PM8921
|Transceiver
|WTR1605l
|Qualcomm RTR8600
|Wi-Fi SoC
|Broadcom BCM4334
|Texas Instruments WL1287
|Touch controller
|Atmel MXT224s
|Synaptics S3203
|NFC
|Inside Secure Securead
|Inside Secure Securead
-----
Source: Chipworks
