EV Group ups wafer debonding solutions portfolio with new LowTemp room-temperature debonding platform.

EV Group (EVG) introduced its LowTemp debonding platform, which features three different room-temperature wafer-debonding processes and an extended material supply chain. The platform includes two new debonding processes that have been qualified for EVG's high-volume production temporary bonding/debonding (TB/DB) systems—UV laser debonding and multilayer adhesive debonding—in addition to EVG's ZoneBOND technology, which has already been implemented into production across the compound semiconductor and advanced packaging markets.



VG's LowTemp debonding platform is complemented by a supply chain of seven material suppliers, with a wide choice of qualified adhesives that support a variety of bonding applications and offer greater process flexibility for customers.



"For more than 15 years, EVG has provided leading-edge temporary bonding and debonding solutions to our customers," commented Paul Lindner, EVG's executive technology director. "The experience and know-how that we've built up from our numerous installations in high-volume manufacturing has taught us that one solution doesn't fit all applications when it comes to temporary bonding/debonding. Accordingly, EVG offers highly flexible and modular equipment, a wide choice of qualified materials to support customers' individual requirements and multiple source policies, and process development and implementation support through our worldwide application labs and cleanroom infrastructure across a range of applications—including interposers, stacked memory, memory on logic, power devices and compound semiconductors."