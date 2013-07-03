© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Business | July 03, 2013
2H'June NAND Flash contract prices rise 2-5%
The NAND Flash contract prices have been exhibiting minor signs of growth throughout 2H'June. The prices for the mainstream NAND Flash chips have grown by approximately 2-5% compared to the amount in 1H'June.
On the supply side, companies such as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Toshiba are making rapid transitions into eMMCs and SSDs as a means to handle the Q3 restocking demands for smartphones and tablets. Micron and Intel, meanwhile, are assigning a significant portion of their production to OEMs in order to meet the growing demands for enterprise level SSDs.
With the Q3 capacity anticipated to show only a growth of 6.1% QoQ, the extent to which NAND Flash supplies will increase this year is expected to be limited. On the demand side, it is predicted that the Q3 smartphone and tablet shipments will increase by 10-15% QoQ, and that the growing shipments will help sustain the demand momentum for eMMC and SSD products—particularly those coming from OEMs.
In spite of the weak UFD and memory card sales in April and May, the module manufacturers remain optimistic that the demand situation for the two products will gradually change for the better following June.
For 3Q13, the total growth in the shipment for UFD products is forecast to be approximately 5%. Given the concerns over the tightened channel market supplies in 2H13, and given the positive sales outlook associated with the upcoming peak quarter (3Q13), more and more manufacturers are taking active steps to replenish their inventory in advance. These preparation efforts are the main reasons why NAND Flash contract prices have been able to remain on a minor uptrend throughout 2H'June.
In the future, the popularity of enterprise level SSDs are expected to continue growing thanks to the increased demands for cloud computing services and major data centers. These demands will make up for the sliding popularity in the OEM and channel SSD markets, and could eventually help enhance the sales momentum of the manufacturers who are known to produce enterprise level NAND Flash chips.
With various new smartphone and tablet products due for release in the peak sales periods following September, the pull-in momentum related to eMMC and SSD products should begin to emerge as early as July. At the moment, many signs are pointing towards a notably healthy third quarter, one in which NAND Flash end-market demand will increase, and where the market is expected to spur a series of robust developments.
For these reasons, TrendForce believes that in Q3, the general uptrend associated with the mainstream NAND Flash contract prices will remain unchanged.
With the Q3 capacity anticipated to show only a growth of 6.1% QoQ, the extent to which NAND Flash supplies will increase this year is expected to be limited. On the demand side, it is predicted that the Q3 smartphone and tablet shipments will increase by 10-15% QoQ, and that the growing shipments will help sustain the demand momentum for eMMC and SSD products—particularly those coming from OEMs.
In spite of the weak UFD and memory card sales in April and May, the module manufacturers remain optimistic that the demand situation for the two products will gradually change for the better following June.
For 3Q13, the total growth in the shipment for UFD products is forecast to be approximately 5%. Given the concerns over the tightened channel market supplies in 2H13, and given the positive sales outlook associated with the upcoming peak quarter (3Q13), more and more manufacturers are taking active steps to replenish their inventory in advance. These preparation efforts are the main reasons why NAND Flash contract prices have been able to remain on a minor uptrend throughout 2H'June.
In the future, the popularity of enterprise level SSDs are expected to continue growing thanks to the increased demands for cloud computing services and major data centers. These demands will make up for the sliding popularity in the OEM and channel SSD markets, and could eventually help enhance the sales momentum of the manufacturers who are known to produce enterprise level NAND Flash chips.
With various new smartphone and tablet products due for release in the peak sales periods following September, the pull-in momentum related to eMMC and SSD products should begin to emerge as early as July. At the moment, many signs are pointing towards a notably healthy third quarter, one in which NAND Flash end-market demand will increase, and where the market is expected to spur a series of robust developments.
For these reasons, TrendForce believes that in Q3, the general uptrend associated with the mainstream NAND Flash contract prices will remain unchanged.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments