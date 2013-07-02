© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com Business | July 02, 2013
GaN diodes by codoping GaN with Eu and Mg
Toyohashi Tech researchers fabricate powerful red light-emitting diodes by codoping GaN with Eu and Mg.
Europium (Eu) doped nitride semiconductors show potential for realization of novel optical devices, such as a low threshold lasers and single photon emitters, due to their sharp line and high efficiency emission.
However, not all the Eu ions in semiconductor are incorporated in optically active sites that can be excited through the GaN host. Therefore, it is important to develop methods to selectively incorporate Eu ions in higher-efficiency optical sites.
Here, Hiroto Sekiguchi and colleagues at Toyohashi University of Technology and Hamamatsu Photonics Ltd have improved the emission intensity from Eu ions by Mg co-doping and fabricated red LEDs with Eu and Mg doped active layer grown by ammonia source MBE.
The optimal Mg co-doping selectively enhanced a specific emission site and contributed to a photoluminescence (PL) intensity increase of more than one order of magnitude. From the ratio of PL integrated intensity at 25 K to that at 300 K, the PL efficiency was determined to be as high as 77%.
On the basis of these results, Eu doped GaN based LEDs were fabricated. Clear rectification characteristics with a turn-on voltage of 3.2 V were observed and a pure red emission was observed by the naked eye at room temperature. These results suggest that Eu and Mg doped GaN is expected to be utilized for realizing new nitride-based light-emitting devices.
However, not all the Eu ions in semiconductor are incorporated in optically active sites that can be excited through the GaN host. Therefore, it is important to develop methods to selectively incorporate Eu ions in higher-efficiency optical sites.
Here, Hiroto Sekiguchi and colleagues at Toyohashi University of Technology and Hamamatsu Photonics Ltd have improved the emission intensity from Eu ions by Mg co-doping and fabricated red LEDs with Eu and Mg doped active layer grown by ammonia source MBE.
The optimal Mg co-doping selectively enhanced a specific emission site and contributed to a photoluminescence (PL) intensity increase of more than one order of magnitude. From the ratio of PL integrated intensity at 25 K to that at 300 K, the PL efficiency was determined to be as high as 77%.
On the basis of these results, Eu doped GaN based LEDs were fabricated. Clear rectification characteristics with a turn-on voltage of 3.2 V were observed and a pure red emission was observed by the naked eye at room temperature. These results suggest that Eu and Mg doped GaN is expected to be utilized for realizing new nitride-based light-emitting devices.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments