© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Business | July 02, 2013
Intelliconnect Adds SMC and SSMA connectors
Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF connectors has added SMC and SSMA connectors to its already extensive IP68 waterproof range.
Intelliconnect’s existing wide range of IP67 and IP68 interconnect solutions for harsh environments currently includes N Type, SMA, TNC, Push-Pull, ABMS (harsh environment MCX) and fast turnaround custom designed connectors as required.
The SSMA is a smaller version of SMA providing higher frequency performance and a smaller line size. It was originally designed specifically for 0.085” semi-rigid cable. The male contact is designed to be the same size as the cable conductor so that it can be used as the mating pin for optimised VSWR ((Voltage Standing Wave Ratio - a measure of how efficiently radio-frequency power is transmitted from a power source, through a transmission line, into a load).
The SMC is a low cost high quality connector with a threaded coupling which provides excellent broadband performance with low reflection DC to 10 GHz. It conforms to the interface dimensions of MIL-STD-348 p and offers a form-fit-and-function alternative to other connector sources.
Intelliconnect Pisces waterproof RF connectors are suitable for many applications including: high quality antennas, personal locator beacons, cochlear Implant devices, petrochemical monitoring equipment, and traffic indication systems.
Pisces waterproof RF connector designs are available for most Coaxial/Triaxial/Twinaxial waterproof connector groups. Standard models include high frequency waterproof connectors, to both commercial and MIL standards and are available on short lead-times. Intelliconnect offer complete flexibility to meet customer requirements, with custom designs available within 24 hours.
All Pisces connectors are designed to meet the requirements of US MIL-PRF-39012, MIL-STD-348 and IEC: 169-8. Waterproofing meets IP68 per IEC 60529, (NEMA 6P or better), tested to a 20 meter water depth in an unmated condition for duration of 4 hours. Operating temperature range is -65°C to +165°C, corrosion (salt spray) performance is to MIL-STD-202, Method 101 and moisture Resistance is to MIL-STD-202, Method 106.
