© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Vishay extends VJ X8R Series of SMD MLCCs

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. extended its VJ X8R series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) for high-temperature applications.

To save board space, the devices are now offered in the 0402 case size. In addition, the 0603 and 0805 case sizes have been enhanced with a higher voltage rating of 100 V.



The Vishay Vitramon capacitors released today are manufactured in Noble Metal Electrode Technology (NME) with a wet build process. With their X8R dielectric and high operating temperature to +150 °C, the devices will be used in such applications as sensors, power supplies, and signal converters in oil exploration, drilling monitoring, and industrial equipment. For hybrid applications, the devices are available with a conductive epoxy assembly termination (termination code "E").



VJ X8R series devices offer voltage ratings up to 100 V, a wide capacitance range of 470 pF to 390 nF, and a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of ± 15 % over the temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C. The devices are RoHS- compliant and halogen-free, and they conform to Vishay "Green" standards.



Samples and production quantities of the capacitors are available now, with lead times from 12 to 14 weeks.