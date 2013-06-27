© luchschen dreamstime.com

Tessera names John Allen acting CFO

Tessera Technologies, Inc. has appointed John Allen as acting chief financial officer, effective June 26, 2013.

Allen, the Company's corporate controller since December 2012, will report to Thomas Lacey, Tessera's interim chief executive officer, and will be responsible for the Company's finance, accounting, financial planning, IT and investor relations functions in addition to his ongoing duties as corporate controller. Allen succeeds C. Richard Neely, Jr., whose tenure as the Company's executive vice president and CFO ended on June 26, 2013.



"John has demonstrated through his position as the Company's corporate controller and in his over 20 years of financial and managerial experience with high technology companies that he will be a vital contributor and leader as the Company continues to execute on its strategic plan for long-term sustainable growth and profitability," said Lacey.