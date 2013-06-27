Inside the Hisense Sero 7

© Chipworks

An electronic consumer gadget that costs less than USD 50 to build? Impossible? Nope.

Some specs for the USD 99 version:

Android 4.1 (good enough)

1.6 GHz dual core ARM A9 (good enough)

1 Gb RAM (good enough)

1024 x 600 capacitive screen (good enough)

Front only 0.3 MP camera (bad)

3400 mAh battery (bad)

4 Gb flash (bad) but . . .

. . . MicroSD slot (good)

Rockchip RK3066 dual ARM Core V9 with quad core Mali-400 graphics

4 X Hynix H5TQ2G83EFR-PBC 256 MB DRAM

Hynix H27UUBG8TBTR-BG 4 Gb NAND flash

Some of the design wins don’t fall into the “usual suspects” category:

Texas Instruments TPS659102 integrated power management IC w/4 DC/DCs, 8 LDOs, and RTC

Freescale MMA7760FC accelerometer

Realtek ALC5631 Audio codec

Goodix GT811 touch screen controller

Ralink RT5370N Wi-Fi SoC

Image sensor: Chinese company Galaxycore, with die markings GC0308, wins here.

Hisense has recently released a new USD 99 tablet to the US. Chipwork's experts do not see the gadget topple over the competition. At least not as a stand-alone. "But when coupled with the Hisense Sero Pro (at USD 149), it certainly may herald maturity in the tablet market as we know it", is the verdict.The device has a simple one-sided board with the applications processor located separately from the memory (i.e., not a package-on-package configuration). Major silicon courtesy of:Whether or not the Hisense Sero 7 will actually deliver user satisfaction has to be left to each happy customer willing to put down the USD 99 for it.