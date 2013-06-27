© Chipworks Business | June 27, 2013
Hisense has recently released a new USD 99 tablet to the US. Chipwork's experts do not see the gadget topple over the competition. At least not as a stand-alone. "But when coupled with the Hisense Sero Pro (at USD 149), it certainly may herald maturity in the tablet market as we know it", is the verdict.
Some specs for the USD 99 version:
The device has a simple one-sided board with the applications processor located separately from the memory (i.e., not a package-on-package configuration). Major silicon courtesy of:
Some of the design wins don’t fall into the “usual suspects” category:
Whether or not the Hisense Sero 7 will actually deliver user satisfaction has to be left to each happy customer willing to put down the USD 99 for it.
Inside the Hisense Sero 7
An electronic consumer gadget that costs less than USD 50 to build? Impossible? Nope.
Hisense has recently released a new USD 99 tablet to the US. Chipwork's experts do not see the gadget topple over the competition. At least not as a stand-alone. "But when coupled with the Hisense Sero Pro (at USD 149), it certainly may herald maturity in the tablet market as we know it", is the verdict.
Some specs for the USD 99 version:
- Android 4.1 (good enough)
- 1.6 GHz dual core ARM A9 (good enough)
- 1 Gb RAM (good enough)
- 1024 x 600 capacitive screen (good enough)
- Front only 0.3 MP camera (bad)
- 3400 mAh battery (bad)
- 4 Gb flash (bad) but . . .
- . . . MicroSD slot (good)
The device has a simple one-sided board with the applications processor located separately from the memory (i.e., not a package-on-package configuration). Major silicon courtesy of:
- Rockchip RK3066 dual ARM Core V9 with quad core Mali-400 graphics
- 4 X Hynix H5TQ2G83EFR-PBC 256 MB DRAM
- Hynix H27UUBG8TBTR-BG 4 Gb NAND flash
Some of the design wins don’t fall into the “usual suspects” category:
- Texas Instruments TPS659102 integrated power management IC w/4 DC/DCs, 8 LDOs, and RTC
- Freescale MMA7760FC accelerometer
- Realtek ALC5631 Audio codec
- Goodix GT811 touch screen controller
- Ralink RT5370N Wi-Fi SoC
- Image sensor: Chinese company Galaxycore, with die markings GC0308, wins here.
Whether or not the Hisense Sero 7 will actually deliver user satisfaction has to be left to each happy customer willing to put down the USD 99 for it.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments