© pavelgr dreamstime.com

Vishay releases new SMD transmissive optical sensors

Vishay Intertechnology introduced two new AEC-Q101-qualified surface-mount transmissive optical sensors for automotive and industrial applications.

Designed for harsh low- and high-temperature environments, the single-channel TCPT1350X01 and dual-channel TCUT1350X01 feature a wide operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C.



The Vishay Semiconductors sensors released today feature compact dimensions of 5.5 mm by 4 mm by 4 mm and offer typical output current of 1.6 mA. With a 3.0 mm gap width, the devices can be used with a wide variety of materials and allow for looser mechanical tolerances than sensors with smaller gaps, making them ideal for automotive and industrial applications.



The single-channel TCPT1350X01 includes an infrared emitter and phototransistor detector located face-to-face in a surface-mount package while the dual-channel TCUT1350X01 includes an infrared emitter and two phototransistor detectors. Both sensors have a phototransistor output and an aperture of 0.3 mm, and each operates at a wavelength of 950 nm.



The TCPT1350X01 and TCUT1350X01 can be used as position sensors for encoders in high-temperature environments close to motors, in addition to ignition locks and adaptive headlights. Both sensors can detect motion and speed. With dual channels, the TCUT1350X01 can also be used to detect direction in applications such as electronic power steering (EPS) systems.



With a Moisture Sensitivity Level rating of 1 (MSL1), the sensors have an unlimited floor life. They are compatible with reflow solder processes according to JEDEC–STD-020D. The devices are halogen-free and RoHS-compliant, and they comply with Vishay's "green" standards.



Samples and production quantities of the optical sensors are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks for larger orders.