© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Excelsys signs with IMCA Electronics in Turkey

Excelsys Technologies announces the addition of IMCA Electronics to its global distributor network.

IMCA will distribute solutions from Excelsys Technologies to customers in a variety of specialist markets including Military, Industrial, Medical, and Communications in Turkey.



"IMCA’s successful engineering driven demand-creation capabilities will help Excelsys generate new opportunities in Turkey. The expert sales and applications teams at Excelsys will work together with IMCA provide additional power options, rapid design-in and applications support, easing system integration and helping customers meet their business needs", a press release reads.