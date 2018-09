Apple Time Capsule (mini!) Teardown

© iFixit

I went to town on an AirPort Time Capsule — by myself — as a means of not making the other tech writers suffer any more than they have to.

Teardown highlights:

They've been working hard on so many teardowns; in the meantime, check out my AirPort Time Capsule (mini!) teardown.Hey, it has a standard 3.5" Seagate Barracuda SATA drive!Time Capsule repairability score: 8 out of 10, same as the Extreme. Nothing new here, since it's basically the same device from a repairability standpoint.This is the port that the Time Capsule has, that the Extreme doesn't. This port allows the Time Capsule to have a hard drive plugged into it. Folks asked us if it's feasible to make an Extreme into a Time Capsule. Theoretically, the answer is "Yes," but we're not sure why you'd go through the trouble — the Seagate Barracuda drive is essentially the price difference between the Time Capsule and the Extreme.-----Source: iFixit