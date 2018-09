AirPort Extreme A1521 Teardown

© iFixit

Our teardown artists kept the midnight oil a’burning to take apart the AirPort Extreme—Apple’s first ever 802.11ac wireless base station.

Teardown highlights:

A closer look at the logic board reveals:

Broadcom BCM53019 router SOC with gigabit switch

Broadcom BCM4360KLMG

Hynix H5TC4G63AFR 512 MB synchronous DRAM

Micron 25Q256A 32 MB serial flash

Skyworks 5003L1 WLAN power amplifier

Skyworks 2623L high power WLAN power amplifier

TDK TLA-7T201HF (appear to be pulse transformers)