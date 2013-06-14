© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Q2 global LCD TV shipment growth barely passable

The 2013 LCD TV shipment is revised down to 208.8 million units (figure 1) from earlier-projected 215.5 million units, seeing an only 1.1% growth YoY.

Overall, the Q1 global LCD TV shipment was 45.2 million units, dropping 26.7% QoQ, and the Q2 shipment is expected to surge around 5-6% QoQ and grow slightly 2.5% from the same period last year. The H1’13 shipment performance is only can be described as barely satisfactory. Looking ahead to the traditional peak season in H2’13, the LCD TV shipment growths for Q3 and Q4 will be 10-12% and 15-17%, respectively.



“The reasons for the waning set demands are: 1. unclear global economic outlook, especially for the European market; 2. ending subsidy policy in China; 3. Japanese brands try to boost profits instead of market shares; 4. the demand for the large sizes grows, leading to drops in set shipments and surges in shipment area” says WitsView research director Burrell Liu.



Chinese brands’ Q1 shipment continued to grow, TCL and Hisense landed as the worldwide No.3 and No.4, while No.7 Skyworth was challenging the No.6 place. With the support of China’s subsidy policy, the LED LCD TV penetration rate is expected to reach 91.4% for entire 2013, while that for 3D is 26.4%. In view of sizes, the 39”and above will account for 52.7% of the market in 2013, growing 12% from 2012. The proportion for the 50”and above will rise 5.8% to 12.8% as large-sized TVs gain traction among clients.



Besides, Korean brands’ 2013 shipment growth is around 8.5% with a market share of 35%, which reached 33.3% in Q1. The annual growth for China top 6 brands comes to 8.5% and their market share grows to 26.7%, attaining 28% in Q1. Japanese brands’ market share continue to decline, with the annual growth expectedly trimming 9-10%, market share dipping to 19.5% for entire year, and Q1 market share attaining at 18.8%.



Korean brands’ use proportion of in-house panels attained 72.3% in Q1 and the procurement proportion from Taiwanese makers was 14.7%, that from Chinese makers was 9.2%, and that from Japanese makers was 3.8%. Koran brands are expected to use Sharp’s panels from Q2. Japanese brands’ procurement proportion from Korean makers reached 55.8%, that from Taiwanese makers was 43.7%. Chinese brands’ procurement proportion from Taiwanese makers reached 47.6%, that from Korean makers was 31.5%, and that from domestic makers was 20%.



WitsView indicates that the path to global economic recovery is rough, damping the growth in demands, besides, the dropping of China’s energy-saving subsidy policy adds uncertainties to the peak season in the second half of the year. Currently the demand-and-supply situation of panels is loosening, and brands maintain a healthy level of inventory after the continuous inventory adjustment in Q1. Downstream clients hold advantages as their bargain power surges when they face panel makers with aggressive attitude on shipments and high utilizations.