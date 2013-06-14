© peter gudella dreamstime.com Business | June 14, 2013
Zytronic invests at UK base
Zytronic has completed phase one of an investment programme. Capital expenditure for this first phase exceeded GBP 1m on plant and equipment at the company’s Blaydon, UK headquarters.
Zytronic’s two proprietary technologies, Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT) and Mutual Projected Capacitive Technology (MPCT), are deployed wherever there is a requirement for people to interact with public electronic systems and where a resilient and robust solution is essential for continued reliable operation.
Zytronic has also invested in equipment to make the manufacturing process more efficient, including new robotic equipment, configured around a camera-based system. Additionally, new conveyor systems have been installed to move ultra large form factor glass touch sensors, up to 84 inches across, out of the clean rooms. The larger segment of the clean room in the main factory erected in 2001 has been refurbished.
Phase two, which should be completed during 2013, involves three aspects of expansion. The first, which was completed during April for £100k, involved the substantial expansion of the Research and Development (R&D) operational facilities. It includes a substantial clean room and an EMC testing facility.
The second aspect of phase two for £80k (US$120k) is expected to be completed in June. It involves the substantial upgrade to the screen printing facilities within Zytronic.
The third aspect of phase two is expected to begin much later this year and will involve the replacement of the original section of the main factory clean room. The final part of phase two is budgeted at £400k.
Zytronic has also invested in equipment to make the manufacturing process more efficient, including new robotic equipment, configured around a camera-based system. Additionally, new conveyor systems have been installed to move ultra large form factor glass touch sensors, up to 84 inches across, out of the clean rooms. The larger segment of the clean room in the main factory erected in 2001 has been refurbished.
Phase two, which should be completed during 2013, involves three aspects of expansion. The first, which was completed during April for £100k, involved the substantial expansion of the Research and Development (R&D) operational facilities. It includes a substantial clean room and an EMC testing facility.
The second aspect of phase two for £80k (US$120k) is expected to be completed in June. It involves the substantial upgrade to the screen printing facilities within Zytronic.
The third aspect of phase two is expected to begin much later this year and will involve the replacement of the original section of the main factory clean room. The final part of phase two is budgeted at £400k.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments