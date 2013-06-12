© ermess dreamstime.com Business | June 12, 2013
Growth forecasted for power measurement market
Strong growth is predicted for the power measurement hardware market, with global revenues amounting to more than $4.2 billion cumulatively over the next five years, according to IHS / IMS Research.
Driving strong revenue growth for the global power measurement market are the following factors: increased electricity use, energy-efficiency initiatives, government mandates, more knowledge among building professionals on the benefits of submetering and the increased adoption of system-level control schemes—including building automation and energy-management systems. Submeters accounted for 65 percent of global metering revenues in 2012 and are forecast to grow faster than meters with power quality.
“Installing submeters allows building owners to allocate costs and understand energy consumption at a department, floor, or even a machine level,” said Nicole Tuggle, smart utilities infrastructure analyst at IHS. “This holds business units accountable for the energy they consume. As energy users become more aware of their usage and how it relates to the costs they incur, there is more motivation to take responsibility for their actions and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, more detailed metering can highlight problem areas in buildings, thus presenting opportunities for cost savings,”
Almost half of global revenue in 2012 for submeters came from manufacturing and industrial applications. However, these sectors in the long term will account for a smaller share of global revenue as faster growth is predicted for numerous commercial applications.
For instance, the transportation and infrastructure sector is projected to have the fastest revenue growth for submeters globally, doubling from $40 million in 2012 to more than $80 million by 2017. This is largely being driven by growth in the transportation system in China, where 82 new airports are planned to be built and more than 100 are planned to be expanded under the country’s 12th Five-Year Plan.
Because of strong economic growth and the many energy-efficiency and energy-consumption initiatives in place as a result of the 12th Five-Year Plan, Asia is forecast to have the fastest revenue growth for power measurement equipment during the next five years. However, the Americas region still remains the largest market in revenue terms, accounting for roughly 40 percent of the global power measurement equipment market in 2012. Historically, the Americas region has been the largest market for high-cost power quality meters.
“Many national directives and initiatives promoting energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption are driving the market for power measurement equipment,” Tuggle said. “Strong growth is predicted in the next several years for this market, and revenue is expected to reach roughly $1 billion annually in 2017.”
“Installing submeters allows building owners to allocate costs and understand energy consumption at a department, floor, or even a machine level,” said Nicole Tuggle, smart utilities infrastructure analyst at IHS. “This holds business units accountable for the energy they consume. As energy users become more aware of their usage and how it relates to the costs they incur, there is more motivation to take responsibility for their actions and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, more detailed metering can highlight problem areas in buildings, thus presenting opportunities for cost savings,”
Almost half of global revenue in 2012 for submeters came from manufacturing and industrial applications. However, these sectors in the long term will account for a smaller share of global revenue as faster growth is predicted for numerous commercial applications.
For instance, the transportation and infrastructure sector is projected to have the fastest revenue growth for submeters globally, doubling from $40 million in 2012 to more than $80 million by 2017. This is largely being driven by growth in the transportation system in China, where 82 new airports are planned to be built and more than 100 are planned to be expanded under the country’s 12th Five-Year Plan.
Because of strong economic growth and the many energy-efficiency and energy-consumption initiatives in place as a result of the 12th Five-Year Plan, Asia is forecast to have the fastest revenue growth for power measurement equipment during the next five years. However, the Americas region still remains the largest market in revenue terms, accounting for roughly 40 percent of the global power measurement equipment market in 2012. Historically, the Americas region has been the largest market for high-cost power quality meters.
“Many national directives and initiatives promoting energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption are driving the market for power measurement equipment,” Tuggle said. “Strong growth is predicted in the next several years for this market, and revenue is expected to reach roughly $1 billion annually in 2017.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments