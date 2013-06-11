© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Smartrac gets green light from China

Smartrac N.V. announced full validity and unrestricted confirmation of its patent CN 11 19 768 C by the Chinese Patent Re-examination Board (PRB).

The confirmation follows a lengthy legal process in which market participants tried to challenge one of the patents related to the company’s proprietary wire-embedding technology.



“We are very pleased that our patent has been validated by the Chinese authorities. This is another important step in our strategy to protect and defend our patents on a global scale,” said Christian Uhl, Co-Chairman and CFO. “The validation of one of our wire-embedding patents will help us to further strengthen our market position in the region and to take the necessary means against infringement of our intellectual property.”



Wire-embedding technology is the de facto standard for the manufacture of high-quality and high-security RFID inlays and transponders used in application fields such as e-passport and further areas where durability and reliability of the antenna and the inlay are key.