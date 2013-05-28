© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

u-blox expands module series with MAX-M5Q

Swiss u-blox introduces the surface-mount MAX-M5Q, a compact satellite positioning module that supports US GPS, Russian GLONASS as well as Japanese QZSS satellite GNSS systems.

High-performance GPS/GLONASS parallel operation is also supported to enhance positioning speed and accuracy.



Designed for use in rugged environments and wide temperature range, MAX-M5Q is an ideal positioning solution for industrial machine-to-machine (M2M) applications as well as Russia’s ERA-GLONASS emergency call system. MAX-M5Q enhances positioning in poor GNSS satellite visibility conditions as well as in high latitude and polar regions.



“With parallel GPS/GLONASS operation, MAX-M5Q is able to track all 50 and more US and Russian satellites to deliver incomparable speed, accuracy, and positional availability,” said Thomas Nigg, VP of Product Marketing at u-blox, “Its compact size and high-reliability makes it an ideal positioning solution for mobile resource management and ERA-GLONASS emergency call applications.”



With dimensions of only 9.7 x 10.1 x 2.5 mm, MAX-M5Q is the newest member of u-blox’ industry-standard, ultra-compact MAX GNSS LCC module series. Additional features include autonomous A-GPS that reduces warm start TTFF by as much as 90%, and an embedded data logger which can store location information to internal Flash memory for up to 16 hours at 15 second intervals.