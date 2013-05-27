© Wikipedia Commons / Geni Business | May 27, 2013
Apple 1 sets new record
Do you remember the Apple 1? If so, maybe you were there for the dawn of the computer age in the late 70:s. Or you read about it on evertiq last year. Now, an Apple 1 has been sold for a record sum of 516'000 euro.
There are only six working ”Ones” left today. When one of them are auctioned off they tend to be quite expensive, to say the least. Last year, one of the computers were sold for 400'000 euro. Now the record sum of 516'000 has been paid in Germany.
The computer, which is said to have the signature of Steve Wozniaks, also comes with a business transaction letter from Steve Jobs.
And just like last year we take some time to compare:
About 200 were produced of Apples first personal computer, each containing some 60 chip on the motherboard (which was the actual computer). The user had to add a casing, power supply, video display and keyboard. The original price was set to USD 666.66.
Specifications (according to Wikipedia):
CPU MOS 6502 @ 1 MHz
Memory 4 KB standard
Expandable to 8 KB or 48 KB using expansion cards
Graphics 40×24 characters, hardware-implemented scrolling
And to compare: The newest Macbook air
CPU: (11”)1.7 GHz (i5-3317U) dual-core Intel Core i5 with 3 MB shared L3 cache
Memory: 4GB of 1600 MHz DDR3LSDRAM Optional 8 G
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000processor with DDR3 SDRAM shared with main memory
The computer, which is said to have the signature of Steve Wozniaks, also comes with a business transaction letter from Steve Jobs.
And just like last year we take some time to compare:
About 200 were produced of Apples first personal computer, each containing some 60 chip on the motherboard (which was the actual computer). The user had to add a casing, power supply, video display and keyboard. The original price was set to USD 666.66.
Specifications (according to Wikipedia):
CPU MOS 6502 @ 1 MHz
Memory 4 KB standard
Expandable to 8 KB or 48 KB using expansion cards
Graphics 40×24 characters, hardware-implemented scrolling
And to compare: The newest Macbook air
CPU: (11”)1.7 GHz (i5-3317U) dual-core Intel Core i5 with 3 MB shared L3 cache
Memory: 4GB of 1600 MHz DDR3LSDRAM Optional 8 G
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000processor with DDR3 SDRAM shared with main memory
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments