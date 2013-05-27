© luchschen dreamstime.com

8 GHz epoxy mount socket for DDR3 memory packages

Ironwood Electronics has recently introduced a new high performance BGA socket for 0.8mm pitch BGA 78 pin DDR3 packages.

The SG-BGA-6374 socket is designed for an 9x13 mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 8 GHz with less than 1dB of insertion loss. The sockets are designed to dissipate up to several watts without extra heat sinking and can handle up to 100 watts with custom heat sink.



The contact resistance is typically 20 milliohms per pin. The socket connects all pins with 8 GHz bandwidth on all connections. The socket is mounted with a patented technology that allows for mounting with no holes in the target PCB, no soldering, and minimal footprint. It can be mounted on any existing PCB with our exclusive placement/epoxy system.



The SG-BGA-6374 sockets are constructed with high performance and low inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 C to +100 C. The pin self inductance is 0.11 nH and mutual inductance of 0.028 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.028 pF. Current capacity is 2 amps per pin. Multiple BGA sockets can be mounted on UDIMM as shown in the picture and can be plugged into mother board for evaluation.



Pricing for the SG-BGA-6374 is $365 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.