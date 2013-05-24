© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Cadence completes Cosmic Circuits acquisition

Cadence Design Systems has completed the acquisition of Cosmic Circuits Private Limited, a provider of analog and mixed signal intellectual property (IP) cores.

Cosmic Circuits offers silicon-proven IP solutions in connectivity and advanced mixed-signal technologies in the 40nm and 28nm process nodes, with 20nm and FinFET development well underway. "The completion of this transaction further expands Cadence's IP portfolio, strengthening its solutions to address mobile, cloud/datacenter and "internet of things" market opportunities", a press release states.



The Cosmic Circuits team will report to Martin Lund, Cadence's senior vice president of research and development, SoC Realization Group.