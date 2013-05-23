© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Renesas and HCC Embedded partner

Renesas Electronics Europe teamed up with the software alliance partner HCC Embedded, to offer an innovative software support programme for European customers.

Customers who are going to use the 32bit RX MCU microcontroller family in their designs can qualify for a free-of-charge commercial software package from HCC up to the value of 20,000 euros. This innovation support programme adds maximum value to RX MCU range, providing qualifying customers with free development boards and free market-leading software.



Renesas’ 32-bit RX microcontroller platform offers customers a broad product spectrum, with 32K-2MB on-chip Flash memory and 8-256KB on-chip SRAM in 48-177 pin packages. A common core, common IP and common development tools guarantee maximum compatibility across the range.



“HCC are excited to be working with Renesas on such an innovative program to provide developers with much needed high performance software for RX MCUs,” said David Brook, HCC’s Director of Marketing.



"We are glad to team up with HCC as software alliance partner for this innovative ecosystem support program,” said Bernd Westhoff, RX Product Manager at Renesas Electronics Europe. “The software package provided by HCC is a well-accepted middleware solution in the industry with a wide range of variants and many customisation possibilities. The HCC software package combined with the widely scalable 32bit RX MCU platform is the ideal base for any customer application.”