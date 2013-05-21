© costasz dreamstime.com

Galaxy Technologies set to expand

Galaxy Technologies Corporation have continued their growth strategy of investing in equipment and technology to support the increasing requirements of their aerospace and plastics customers.

Galaxy has placed an order to purchase a Line’ High Speed, High Acceleration, Vertical Milling Machine. This equipment (Powermill V 74) will be one of the largest vertical milling machines (machine bed is 60 feet by 20 feet) in the United States that is exclusively dedicated to the manufacturing of complicated, high tolerance aerospace and plastics tooling, the company writes in a statement.



“Galaxy is committed to investing in the needed capabilities to ensure that we can serve all of our customers’ design and manufacturing requirements,” says Andy Plyler, Galaxy president and chief executive officer. “This multi-million dollar expansion is a clear demonstration of the continued confidence that the market has in our quality and delivery performance,” Mr. Plyler added.



In conjunction with the milling machine purchase, Galaxy will be designing and constructing a 50,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility. “The additional manufacturing capacity will not only accommodate our new milling center, but will allow us to further expand our fabrication capabilities,” stated Paul Maples



Galaxy Technologies Corporation is a supplier for the design, manufacturing and assembly of production tooling for the aerospace, defense and plastic markets.