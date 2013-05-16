© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Business | May 16, 2013
Welcome AMD Radeon HD 8970M
The AMD Radeon HD 8970M graphics processing unit (GPU), powered by AMD’s Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture.
"Today’s gaming notebooks need a graphics card that is fast, powerful and energy-efficient,” said Matt Skynner, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit, AMD. “The AMD Radeon HD 8970M GPU is the perfect combination of technologies, blending performance, immersive features and an extensive battery life that delivers an unrivaled gaming experience, even on the go.”
“When developing our new gaming notebook, the MSI GX70, we required a graphics card that would truly enhance the gaming experience. The AMD Radeon™ HD 8970M graphics card exceeded our expectations,” said Eric Kuo, vice president for Global Sales and Marketing, MSI Notebook. “Its speed, features and intelligent power capabilities perfectly complement our product. The GX70 is surely designed for professional and top tier gamers”
Features:
“When developing our new gaming notebook, the MSI GX70, we required a graphics card that would truly enhance the gaming experience. The AMD Radeon™ HD 8970M graphics card exceeded our expectations,” said Eric Kuo, vice president for Global Sales and Marketing, MSI Notebook. “Its speed, features and intelligent power capabilities perfectly complement our product. The GX70 is surely designed for professional and top tier gamers”
Features:
- Speed: Featuring AMD’s GCN Architecture, the AMD Radeon HD 8970M GPU is built for speed and designed from the ground up to provide the best experience in the top PC games for today and tomorrow.
- Intelligent Power Features: AMD’s Enduro Technology allows the AMD Radeon HD 8970M GPU to optimize battery life. The power features are inherently dynamic, delivering instant performance when needed and adjusting GPU requirements when in idle mode.
- Multi-Display Optimization: AMD Eyefinity technology allows for the highest quality multi-display gaming spread across several different monitors, creating an immersive experience.
- Engineered for Compute: AMD App Acceleration harnesses the compute power of the AMD Radeon GPU to take workload off the CPU and provide unprecedented performance in everyday applications. The AMD Radeon HD 8970M GPU offers improved performance and enhanced visual effects.
- Unparalleled Image quality & Video Playback: The AMD Radeon HD 8970M GPU is the ideal entertainment and productivity tool that provides smooth video playback and maximizes image quality for all of your multimedia needs.
- DirectX 11.1 Support: Offers full support for DirectX 11.1 and Windows 8 for all of today and tomorrow’s games and applications.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments