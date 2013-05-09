© iFixit Business | May 09, 2013
What's inside the Ouya gaming console?
This Android-powered Ouya console is the first of its kind. It's specifically designed to be open to professional and amateur game designers alike, with free software development tools included with every console. Sounds like it's right up our alley.
Full disclosure: The folks at Ouya tout this to be "the first totally open video game console." They have so much confidence in the Ouya, in fact, that they sent us a retail unit to take apart. Game on, folks.
The small cube (and its controller) came apart with little difficulty. Those with long-haired pets will appreciate that it takes about five minutes to pop open and clean out the heatsink and fan. As a result of its disassembility, the Ouya scored a stellar 9 out of 10 on the repairability scale.
The inside of the Ouya features a very clean and simple layout. The motherboard, I/O ports, and fan are tucked into the console as a single assembly.
It's rare that we see a design that intentionally adds weight. Unlike cell phones or tablets, which need to be light and mobile, the Ouya needs bulk to stand up to the cables on the back, and is fitted with five metal weights that add nearly two ounces of bottom-heavy staying power to the diminutive console.
The fan is the only modular, easily-removed component in the box—which is fortunate, as it's also the only moving component, subject to wear. The fan's a standard, off-the-shelf part, so you can easily replace it if it kicks the bucket. Boouya.
Ouya engineers chose to solder the heat sink in place on the motherboard, for improved mechanical strength over clips. They were were (rightfully) worried about such a small console being knocked around or dropped, and soldering the heat sink down proved a much tougher design, better at surviving drop tests.
A lone IC, a Broadcom BCM20730 Bluetooth 3.0 transceiver is charged with running the entire controller. With an integrated ARM Cortex M3 processor, it's capable of reading all of the button and joystick inputs and sending them off into the ether (or really, back to the Ouya console).
The small cube (and its controller) came apart with little difficulty. Those with long-haired pets will appreciate that it takes about five minutes to pop open and clean out the heatsink and fan. As a result of its disassembility, the Ouya scored a stellar 9 out of 10 on the repairability scale.
© iFixitTeardown highlights:
The inside of the Ouya features a very clean and simple layout. The motherboard, I/O ports, and fan are tucked into the console as a single assembly.
It's rare that we see a design that intentionally adds weight. Unlike cell phones or tablets, which need to be light and mobile, the Ouya needs bulk to stand up to the cables on the back, and is fitted with five metal weights that add nearly two ounces of bottom-heavy staying power to the diminutive console.
The fan is the only modular, easily-removed component in the box—which is fortunate, as it's also the only moving component, subject to wear. The fan's a standard, off-the-shelf part, so you can easily replace it if it kicks the bucket. Boouya.
Ouya engineers chose to solder the heat sink in place on the motherboard, for improved mechanical strength over clips. They were were (rightfully) worried about such a small console being knocked around or dropped, and soldering the heat sink down proved a much tougher design, better at surviving drop tests.
A lone IC, a Broadcom BCM20730 Bluetooth 3.0 transceiver is charged with running the entire controller. With an integrated ARM Cortex M3 processor, it's capable of reading all of the button and joystick inputs and sending them off into the ether (or really, back to the Ouya console).
© iFixitProminent ICs on the front and back of the motherboard:
- Two Samsung K4B4G1646B 4 Gb DD3 SDRAM modules (2 x 4 Gb for 1 GB total)
- SMSC LAN9500A Hi-Speed USB 2.0 to 10/100 Ethernet Controller
- Texas Instruments TPS659110 Integrated Power Management Unit
- AzureWave AW-NH660 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4.0 module, based on Broadcom BCM4330
- Nvidia T33-P-A3 Tegra 3 Multi-Core CPU
- Kingston KE4CN3K6A 8 GB eMMC
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments