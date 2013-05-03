© anthony bolan dreamstime.com Business | May 03, 2013
MIG adds parameter definitions for sensors
MEMS Industry Group (MIG) released “Standardized Sensor Performance Parameter Definitions,” a collaboratively authored document that identifies the performance parameter specifications of accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, hygrometers, temperature sensors, ambient light sensors and proximity sensors.
The MIG document, co-authored by Ken Foust of Intel and Carlos Puig of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is one of the first to provide apples-to-apples comparisons of disparate micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors from diverse sensor vendors. It is designed to allow chipset manufacturers, consumer-platform providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to more easily evaluate sensor solutions for their applications, thereby streamlining the supply chain.
MEMS Industry Group cited the contributions of Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, Freescale Semiconductor, Hillcrest Labs, InvenSense, Kionix, Maxim Integrated, Movea, NIST, PNI Sensor Corporation, STMicroelectronics and Xsens Technologies.
“The MEMS industry recognizes the need for standardization,” said Karen Lightman, executive director, MEMS Industry Group. “The ‘Standardized Performance Parameter Definitions’ document is an important step forward. It provides the sensor industry a much needed standardization heading, truly signifying the arrival of a mature MEMS industry. Under MIG’s guidance and through the tireless leadership of Intel and Qualcomm Technologies, the sensor industry has acknowledged an important product specification issue. Today we bear the fruits of collaboration as we share a common set of performance parameters that will help to improve efficiency throughout the supply chain.”
