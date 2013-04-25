© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

BeagleBone Black now available at Mouser

Mouser Electronics, announces it is accepting orders for the new anticipated BeagleBone Black from BeagleBoard by CircuitCo.

The BeagleBone Black is a lower-cost, high-expansion focused BeagleBone featuring a Sitara AM335x Cortex A8 ARM processor from Texas Instruments.



BeagleBone Black is the newest member of the BeagleBoard family, taking popular features from the original BeagleBone, and adding additional features and performance with a faster processor, onboard HDMI and double the memory.



The original BeagleBone's cape plug-in boards are also compatible with the BeagleBone Black, making easy integration with previous projects yet another advantage.



“Mouser Electronics is delighted to partner with BeagleBoard.org and offer the new BeagleBone Black,” states Russell Rasor, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of Advanced Technology. “With the new enhanced features, the BeagleBone Black represents an excellent value and further accelerates the design engineer’s job of developing hardware and software applications for embedded systems quickly and cost effectively. As the trend moves toward more highly integrated systems on a chip, having readily available, cost-effective tools to develop, prototype and test are crucial.”