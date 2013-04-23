© daimy dreamstime.com

Coto adds Texim Europe as distributor

Coto Technology signed a partnership agreement with Texim Europe B.V. for the Benelux market.

“We are extremely pleased with the addition of Coto Technology devices to our Switching Solutions portfolio. The Coto range of products is fully complementary to our existing portfolio and the Coto brand is a quality enhancement to our line card”, says Arnoud Koens, Managing Director at Texim Europe. “Most of all we are excited about Coto’s determination to continually develop new products based on the latest switching technology. This will give our customers great possibilities to create new and innovative equipment for their markets.“



“These are exciting times for Coto as we not only plan to expand our product offerings but do so through current and newly fostered channel partners. We are incredibly fortunate and excited to welcome Texim Europe to our distribution team. We value Texim Europe’s keen focus on providing strong technical and customer support, essential in today’s highly competitive market” says William Gotschewski, Vice President Sales & Marketing of Coto Technology.