Business | April 19, 2013
Hermes and Invensas sign license agreement
Hermes Testing Solution Inc. has signed a long-term license agreement with Invensas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, Inc., to manufacture and sell xFDTM based products into the tablet, mobile computing, and data storage markets.
"We are delighted that Hermes has chosen to license our xFD technology portfolio in response to demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs)," said Simon McElrea, president of Invensas. "Having already licensed xFD at the OEM demand level and memory chip supply level in the first quarter of this year, our next step was to enable the manufacturing and supply chain integration base. Hermes' location in Taiwan, its broad slate of customers, and its established network of Asian supply chain partners made it a perfect candidate."
"xFD is well aligned with Hermes' business model of providing high value-added products and services to the semiconductor industry," said William Wang, GM of Hermes Testing Solution. "The technology enables much smaller and higher performance devices to be built for important growth markets, such as tablets, mobile devices, and next generation servers. These markets require not only breakthrough products, but innovative test and integration solutions, and that is Hermes strength."
Hermes Group and Hermes Testing Solution are headquartered in Hsinshu, Taiwan with facilities in Singapore, Malaysia and China.
