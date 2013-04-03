© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Business | April 03, 2013
A*STAR and UTAC to develop 2.5D TSI platform
A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics (IME) and United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC), an outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) provider, collaborate on the development of a 2.5D Through-Silicon-Interposer (TSI) platform.
This collaboration builds on the technology expertise of both partners and leverages IME’s cutting-edge 300mm Through-Silicon-Via (TSV)/TSI fabrication and assembly infrastructure to develop and prototype 2.5D TSI-based systems. IME will contribute its deep R&D experience in design and advanced packaging to develop optimized solutions to address electrical, thermal, thermo-mechanical and reliability requirements for applications including mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones. The optimized 2.5D TSI technology from this collaboration will be transferred to UTAC for high volume manufacturing, enabling UTAC to shorten their time-to-market significantly.
With the 2.5D/3D IC process technologies gradually being accepted by industry, IME has been actively engaging companies from the supply chain to drive the mass production of 2.5D/3D ICs.
"IME’s strong commitment in accelerating industry adoption of 2.5D and 3DIC design and manufacturing as well as our breadth of expertise in 200mm and 300mm back-end-of-line (BEOL) capabilities present an attractive value proposition to companies to collaborate with us,” said Prof. Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of IME. “IME looks forward to working with our partners to develop innovative 3D IC solutions and carry 3D integration forward toward numerous applications that can be commercialized."
“Leveraging on IME’s leading 3D IC capabilities, we believe that we will be able to better respond to market demands and support our customers with services that offer them faster time-to-market, strengthening our leadership in the 3D IC arena,” said Dr William John Nelson, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of UTAC.
