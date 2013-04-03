© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com Business | April 03, 2013
Tightened supply of eMCP/CI-MCP affect Chinese branded phones
As the number of shipped smartphone devices continues to expand, worldwide smartphone shipments are estimated to reach 210 million units in 1Q13, up 9.4% from the number in 4Q12.
Samsung, whose smartphones show strong sales performances in 1Q13 and rank first in the Chinese market, is expected to have a near total of 65 million handsets shipped by the end of the first quarter. Already, the growth in the demand for Samsung’s smartphones is causing supplies of eMCP/CI-MCP to tighten.
Given the large number of Chinese branded smartphones that are known to rely on Mediatek’s eMCP reference chips, the constraints to eMCP supply are expected to have a negative impact on various Chinese manufacturers’ shipments.
Hardware specs, according to TrendForce, will become less of a differentiating factor as smartphone products mature. Whereas brand marketing and product pricing strategies remain critical in terms of improving market share, a manufacturer’s ability to ensure steady component supplies is key to ensuring its success within the industry.
With Samsung appearing to have little trouble maintaining its global image, much of the company’s focus has been directed towards advancing its vertically integrated component designs and manufacturing processes. The key high-end smartphone parts that are currently known to be produced by the Korean company include core processors, AMOLED panels, LPDDR, and NAND Flash.
These components are used not only in Samsung's own smartphone devices, but also those produced by other companies as well. In the event that Samsung eventually achieves record shipments, it is not inconceivable that the company would begin excluding other manufacturers from accessing its component parts. A few noticeable signs of this can already be spotted within the memory card industry.
As Samsung accounts for approximately 60% of the overall eMCP/CI-MCP shipments, its decision to tighten eMCP/CI-MCP supply is likely to have major repercussions for companies like Mediatek, which is known to provide chips to Chinese smartphone makers.
As indicated by TrendForce, Mediatek's strong reputation in the Chinese market, along with its chips' ideal price and design, is one of the reasons why Chinese branded manufacturers have been keen to develop smartphone products that are based off of the Taiwanese company’s chip designs, in particular those that incorporate the eMCP/CI-MCP solution.
Mainstream products like eMCP/CI-MCP 4+4 and 4+8 are common in the mid-to-low end market, while the more advanced eMCP/CI-MCP16+8 is known to be more popular within the high-end segment. Should Samsung continue to lower and restrict its chip supply, it is predicted that during April, only first-tiered Chinese brands like Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, and Lenovo would have access to the Korean company's eMCP/CI-MCP memory products.
These smartphone manufacturers currently account for approximately 70% or less of total demand. For the 2nd and 3rd tiered manufacturers, the supply restrictions are expected to be even more rigid. The tightened supply of eMCP/CI-MCP 4+4 and 4+8 are likely to have a direct impact on the shipment for mid-to-low end Chinese smartphones during the second quarter.
According to TrendForce, if manufacturers like Samsung and SK Hynix do not successfully resolve the eMCP/CI-MCP shortage issue during April, and if other memory manufacturers are unable to fill in the gap, the eMCP/CI-MCP inventory of smartphone manufacturers are in danger of dropping below safety levels.
This is likely to create a domino effect affecting not only the shipment progresses for smartphone components like core chips and panels, but also the revenue performances of relevant component manufacturers. For the Chinese branded manufacturers, the impact is expected to be particularly noticeable.
Given the large number of Chinese branded smartphones that are known to rely on Mediatek’s eMCP reference chips, the constraints to eMCP supply are expected to have a negative impact on various Chinese manufacturers’ shipments.
Hardware specs, according to TrendForce, will become less of a differentiating factor as smartphone products mature. Whereas brand marketing and product pricing strategies remain critical in terms of improving market share, a manufacturer’s ability to ensure steady component supplies is key to ensuring its success within the industry.
With Samsung appearing to have little trouble maintaining its global image, much of the company’s focus has been directed towards advancing its vertically integrated component designs and manufacturing processes. The key high-end smartphone parts that are currently known to be produced by the Korean company include core processors, AMOLED panels, LPDDR, and NAND Flash.
These components are used not only in Samsung's own smartphone devices, but also those produced by other companies as well. In the event that Samsung eventually achieves record shipments, it is not inconceivable that the company would begin excluding other manufacturers from accessing its component parts. A few noticeable signs of this can already be spotted within the memory card industry.
As Samsung accounts for approximately 60% of the overall eMCP/CI-MCP shipments, its decision to tighten eMCP/CI-MCP supply is likely to have major repercussions for companies like Mediatek, which is known to provide chips to Chinese smartphone makers.
As indicated by TrendForce, Mediatek's strong reputation in the Chinese market, along with its chips' ideal price and design, is one of the reasons why Chinese branded manufacturers have been keen to develop smartphone products that are based off of the Taiwanese company’s chip designs, in particular those that incorporate the eMCP/CI-MCP solution.
Mainstream products like eMCP/CI-MCP 4+4 and 4+8 are common in the mid-to-low end market, while the more advanced eMCP/CI-MCP16+8 is known to be more popular within the high-end segment. Should Samsung continue to lower and restrict its chip supply, it is predicted that during April, only first-tiered Chinese brands like Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, and Lenovo would have access to the Korean company's eMCP/CI-MCP memory products.
These smartphone manufacturers currently account for approximately 70% or less of total demand. For the 2nd and 3rd tiered manufacturers, the supply restrictions are expected to be even more rigid. The tightened supply of eMCP/CI-MCP 4+4 and 4+8 are likely to have a direct impact on the shipment for mid-to-low end Chinese smartphones during the second quarter.
According to TrendForce, if manufacturers like Samsung and SK Hynix do not successfully resolve the eMCP/CI-MCP shortage issue during April, and if other memory manufacturers are unable to fill in the gap, the eMCP/CI-MCP inventory of smartphone manufacturers are in danger of dropping below safety levels.
This is likely to create a domino effect affecting not only the shipment progresses for smartphone components like core chips and panels, but also the revenue performances of relevant component manufacturers. For the Chinese branded manufacturers, the impact is expected to be particularly noticeable.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments