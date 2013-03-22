© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Thinfilm receives first order for brand-protection system

Thin Film Electronics ASA has received the first order for the use of Thinfilm Memory for brand protection, a system of specialized electronic labels to help thwart counterfeiting.

The order was received from a global consumer packaged goods company.



"The largest companies in the world lose billions of dollars each year to illegally copied merchandise. Product labels are easy to duplicate, and even authorized retailers may be unable to recognize counterfeit products," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm's CEO. "Thinfilm's ultra low-cost electronic memory provides distributors and retailers a powerful way to detect fake products."



Thinfilm Memory has an electronic signature that is virtually impossible to replicate. Additionally, the signal can be deliberately and predictably modified to create a signature unique to a product line or manufacturer. The brand protection system includes custom-designed memory labels and a handheld reader that tests the product label and verifies its authenticity.