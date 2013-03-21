© fotosonar dreamstime.com Business | March 21, 2013
China's stranglehold on Rare-Earth mineral supply
China’s move to corner the market for rare-earth minerals (REMs) has prompted manufacturers of low voltage industrial motors to adopt alternative technologies that reduce or eliminate the use of these materials, spurring new growth in the motors market.
The global market for industrial IE4 Super Premium Efficiency low voltage motors will reach an estimated $418.2 million by the end of 2015, up 153% percent from $165.4 million in 2012, according to IHS IMS Research. Emerging lower-cost alternatives to traditional permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) that achieve IE4 levels of efficiency have added momentum to this niche market.
Rare-earth minerals get rarer
IE4 low-voltage motors based on the traditional AC induction squirrel-cage design—most commonly referred to as PMSMs—have been heavily dependent on REMs like neodymium and dysprosium, which are needed for the high-powered magnets that generate motor efficiencies above IE3 and NEMA Premium.
PMSM motor manufacturers experienced a significant setback in prior years due to REM export caps imposed by China, the world’s leading producer and processor of these minerals, which caused neo-magnet prices to skyrocket in 2011. Some degree of stabilization has occurred as of mid-2012, but prices still remain high and represent a cost concern that motor manufacturers must pass on to their customers.
Magnetic repulsion
“Similar to the samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnet sourcing scarcity of the 1980s, which hastened the development and introduction of neodymium magnets to the marketplace, China’s tightening of its grip on REM exports has caused manufacturers to seek alternative IE4 technologies,” said Mark Meza, analyst with IHS.
“Manufacturers have been very creative in dealing with magnet sourcing issues by producing drive technologies that reduce the number of neodymium magnets needed in a PMSM motor, or by producing IE4 class motors that use no magnets.”
ABB’s Synchronous Reluctance motors and Nidec’s Switched Reluctance motors are two examples of low voltage motors that achieve IE4 levels of efficiency without the use of magnets, and have become viable lower-cost alternatives to the traditional neo-based PM machines. While ABB has introduced a new technology, switched reluctance technology has been around for a while, but is being given a fresh look and a broader application horizon in an industry promoting energy efficiency.
Proprietary solutions
“When discussing the industrial IE4 motor market in the past, the landscape was mostly limited to neo-based PM motors, or motors with copper rotors,” Meza added. “Now, several proprietary designs that use traditional ferrite magnet technology must be included in the discussion as well.”
US-based NovaTorque produces an electrically commutated PM (ECPM) IE4 motor using traditional ferrite magnets, while Hitachi Metals Ltd. has been at the forefront of developing an axial flux motor technology using amorphous metal ribbons made of iron, silicon and boron (FeSiB), coupled with traditional ferrite magnet technology to achieve an IE4 level of efficiency.
“There are always application-specific pros and cons when considering the most appropriate motor technology to use. But in an energy-conscious world, having more alternatives, and at lower cost, will only help the industry,” Meza said. Currently, most IE4 class motor product lines are limited to the 1-5HP power ratings. However, as industry acceptance increases with more affordable manufacturing cost structures, higher power-rated IE4 motors are expected to gain more traction in the marketplace.
Rare-earth minerals get rarer
IE4 low-voltage motors based on the traditional AC induction squirrel-cage design—most commonly referred to as PMSMs—have been heavily dependent on REMs like neodymium and dysprosium, which are needed for the high-powered magnets that generate motor efficiencies above IE3 and NEMA Premium.
PMSM motor manufacturers experienced a significant setback in prior years due to REM export caps imposed by China, the world’s leading producer and processor of these minerals, which caused neo-magnet prices to skyrocket in 2011. Some degree of stabilization has occurred as of mid-2012, but prices still remain high and represent a cost concern that motor manufacturers must pass on to their customers.
Magnetic repulsion
“Similar to the samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnet sourcing scarcity of the 1980s, which hastened the development and introduction of neodymium magnets to the marketplace, China’s tightening of its grip on REM exports has caused manufacturers to seek alternative IE4 technologies,” said Mark Meza, analyst with IHS.
“Manufacturers have been very creative in dealing with magnet sourcing issues by producing drive technologies that reduce the number of neodymium magnets needed in a PMSM motor, or by producing IE4 class motors that use no magnets.”
ABB’s Synchronous Reluctance motors and Nidec’s Switched Reluctance motors are two examples of low voltage motors that achieve IE4 levels of efficiency without the use of magnets, and have become viable lower-cost alternatives to the traditional neo-based PM machines. While ABB has introduced a new technology, switched reluctance technology has been around for a while, but is being given a fresh look and a broader application horizon in an industry promoting energy efficiency.
Proprietary solutions
“When discussing the industrial IE4 motor market in the past, the landscape was mostly limited to neo-based PM motors, or motors with copper rotors,” Meza added. “Now, several proprietary designs that use traditional ferrite magnet technology must be included in the discussion as well.”
US-based NovaTorque produces an electrically commutated PM (ECPM) IE4 motor using traditional ferrite magnets, while Hitachi Metals Ltd. has been at the forefront of developing an axial flux motor technology using amorphous metal ribbons made of iron, silicon and boron (FeSiB), coupled with traditional ferrite magnet technology to achieve an IE4 level of efficiency.
“There are always application-specific pros and cons when considering the most appropriate motor technology to use. But in an energy-conscious world, having more alternatives, and at lower cost, will only help the industry,” Meza said. Currently, most IE4 class motor product lines are limited to the 1-5HP power ratings. However, as industry acceptance increases with more affordable manufacturing cost structures, higher power-rated IE4 motors are expected to gain more traction in the marketplace.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments