100% of Raspberry Pi move to Wales

With demand for the Raspberry Pi continuing to grow, element14 has moved all production of the credit card sized computer to the UK.

This move follows the announcement made last year – that the company was starting to produce the device with Sony UK Technology Centre (UK Tec) in Pencoed, Wales.



Now with 100% being manufactured in Wales for the global market, element14 has re-enforced its commitment to the UK manufacturing sector.



Claire Doyle, Global Head of Raspberry Pi at element14, commented: “We are constantly amazed by the demand for the Raspberry Pi across the world and have done everything we can to ensure we keep our supply chain stocked. The business stated back in September its intention to bring production of the computer back to its home, the UK, and now after a period of transition we are delighted to announce that all production is in Wales.



“We believe that a UK creation should be produced in its home country and since partnering with Sony UK Tec we have been delighted with the quality and the commitment they have shown in developing the product.”



Since it launched on 29 February last year element14 has distributed over 500,000 Raspberry Pi’s.



Steve Dalton OBE, Managing Director of Sony UK Tec, added: “The demand for the Raspberry Pi is continually increasing and we’re pleased to be working with innovative companies such as element14 and Raspberry Pi to ensure this demand is met. Being part of ensuring the success of the Raspberry Pi is hugely important to us. It’s extremely exciting to finally see a UK designed product now being fully manufactured here in the UK and indeed Wales.”