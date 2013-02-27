© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Solar Way looking for global partners

Designer and manufacturer of solar powered products for charging and lighting, Solar Way, announces its intention to seek global partners for its innovative Solar Powered Charging Station (SPCS).

The SPCS provides a charging facility for multiple cell phones which can be installed for use in retail facilities such as shops and post offices or at cell phone company concessions. Because the SCPS uses solar power, rather than relying on grid electricity, it can be taken 'on the road' and Solar Way will seek to partner with entrepreneurs wishing to take the SPCS into communities to provide a cell phone charging service.



Commenting on the launch, Solar Way CEO, Marco Signorini said: "In order to bring the SCPS to the largest possible customer base, we are seeking to partner with mobile operators - particularly those with millions of customers off-grid - as well as retailers and other consumer outlets which have large footprints across Africa and other emerging markets."